High school semifinals set

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Scores and details from the VHSL high school boys and girls basketball quarterfinals, played Friday.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 6 Centreville 82, Lake Braddock 79
Massaponax 57, Thomas Dale 53
Jahmeel Campbell led the Knights (20-6)
South County 56, Washington-Lee 51
Western Branch 66, Potomac 56
Class 5
Green Run 78, Varina 51
Norview 61, Henrico 50
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Riverside 42
Potomac Falls 69, Albemarle 47
Class 4
GW-Danville 63, Loudoun County 55 King’s Fork High School 66, Monacan 62
Millbrook 61, Halifax County 58
Woodrow Wilson 67, Courtland 61
Class 3
Western Albemarle 51, Northside 49
Class 2
Gate City 59, Glenvar 49
Radford 58, Central – Wise 52, OT
East Rockingham 77, Brunswick 70
John Marshall 136, Stuarts Draft 99
Class 1
Colonial Beach 49, Sussex Central 37
Grundy 49, Parry McCluer 46
Mathews 59, Riverheads 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 6
Edison 49, George Marshall 41
James Madison 46, West Springfield 39
James River-Midlothian 53, Osbourn Park 39
Class 5
Highland Springs 59, Norview 55, OT
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, Briar Woods 51
Princess Anne 91, Henrico 48
Woodgrove 51, William Fleming 47
Class 4
Hampton 58, Hanover 31
Loudoun Valley 74, E.C. Glass 51
Millbrook 65, Pulaski County 58
Monacan 70, Grafton 25
Class 3
Booker T. Washington 48, George Mason 45, OT
Lakeland 45, Brentsville 35
Lord Botetourt 63, Turner Ashby 30
Spotswood 74, Abingdon 48
Class 2
Gate City 53, Floyd County 43
Luray 58, Poquoson 31
Strasburg 47, TJ-Richmond 27
Class 1
Honaker 65, George Wythe-Wytheville 59
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 51, Galax 30
Riverheads 58, Rappahannock 52
Surry County 54, Lancaster 27