High school semifinals set

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Scores and details from the VHSL high school boys and girls basketball quarterfinals, played Friday.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
  Class 6  Centreville 82, Lake Braddock 79 
Massaponax 57, Thomas Dale 53

Jahmeel Campbell led the Knights (20-6)  
South County 56, Washington-Lee 51

Western Branch 66, Potomac 56

Class 5
  Green Run 78, Varina 51

Norview 61, Henrico 50

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Riverside 42

Potomac Falls 69, Albemarle 47

Class 4

GW-Danville 63, Loudoun County 55  King’s Fork High School 66, Monacan 62 
Millbrook 61, Halifax County 58

Woodrow Wilson 67, Courtland 61

Class 3

Western Albemarle 51, Northside 49

Class 2 
Gate City 59, Glenvar 49

Radford 58, Central – Wise 52, OT
  East Rockingham 77, Brunswick 70

John Marshall 136, Stuarts Draft 99

Class 1
  Colonial Beach 49, Sussex Central 37 
Grundy 49, Parry McCluer 46

Mathews 59, Riverheads 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
 Class 6
    Edison 49, George Marshall 41

James Madison 46, West Springfield 39

James River-Midlothian 53, Osbourn Park 39

Class 5
   Highland Springs 59, Norview 55, OT

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, Briar Woods 51

Princess Anne 91, Henrico 48

Woodgrove 51, William Fleming 47

Class 4
    Hampton 58, Hanover 31

Loudoun Valley 74, E.C. Glass 51

Millbrook 65, Pulaski County 58

Monacan 70, Grafton 25

Class 3
  Booker T. Washington 48, George Mason 45, OT

Lakeland 45, Brentsville 35
    Lord Botetourt 63, Turner Ashby 30

Spotswood 74, Abingdon 48

Class 2
  Gate City 53, Floyd County 43
  Luray 58, Poquoson 31 
Strasburg 47, TJ-Richmond 27

Class 1
  Honaker 65, George Wythe-Wytheville 59

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 51, Galax 30

Riverheads 58, Rappahannock 52

Surry County 54, Lancaster 27

