RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After changes made at the collegiate and professional levels, Virginia high school athletes can now cash in on their own name.

The Virginia High School League recently broke down changes in “Name, Image, Likeness” (NIL) policies enforced for young players, so students can benefit from their own star power.

With social media growing every day, the league’s policy allows athletes to take advantage of opportunities like brand deals, commercials, or autograph sessions.

Armstrong High School’s Head Basketball Coach, Darryl Watts, works with students every day.

He’s passionate about helping them reach new heights in their athletic careers.

“Increasing that profile would be great,” Watts said. “To have exposure would be beneficial to the athlete.”

Over the years — and with the skyrocketing popularity of social media — there’s been extensive conversation over whether athletes should be able to work with and promote brands. The NCAA altered NIL policies to make room for this idea. College athletics did the same.

“In order for this to work for everybody involved, there has to be some regulations involved,” Watts said. “We have to follow those rules.”

Student athletes must separate their own identities from that of their team. Plus, they have to be careful about which deals they accept. Players can’t endorse tobacco products, any form of adult entertainment services, alcohol, or gambling. Additionally, schools aren’t allowed to use NIL deals to lure in players.

Watts feels this a major score for young people looking to take control of their own financial future.

“As far as Armstrong [High School] is concerned, a lot of our kids come from challenging backgrounds,” Watts explained. “So the financial opportunity that this presents is absolutely great. It could be, if not life changing, could still be beneficial. And just improve their circumstances.”

Players also must inform their school principal or athletic director about NIL deals within 72 hours of signing a contract. At this point, in terms of adhesion, the Virginia High School League is relying on school officials to monitor for — and report — any violations.

