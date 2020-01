RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente is staying with the Hokies.

After reportedly meeting with Baylor on Wednesday about their opening, Fuente tweeted out a picture on Thursday morning of a meeting with his coaching staff, with the caption, ‘2020- Let’s go!’

Baylor then hired LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its head coach today.

The Hokies were 8-5 in 2019 and are 33-20 in four seasons with Fuente as head coach.