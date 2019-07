RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden met with the media today, a day before his team opened its seventh training camp in Richmond.

First on the agenda was the absence of offensive tackle Trent Williams."We know how we feel about Trent, how important he is to this football team, and we expect him here sooner than later," Gruden said. "Right now, there are some things that he has to work out, individually, personally, with his agent...I don’t take anything personal in this business, for sure. Love Trent. Love what he’s done for this franchise and for this team, but we expect him back soon."