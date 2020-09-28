Game 1 of Astros-Twins to lead off MLB playoff coverage on ABC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The defending American League champions will enter the first round of the playoffs as an underdog.

The Houston Astros are the No. 6 seed and will have to win two out of three games in Minnesota to advance past the No. 3 Twins.

Game 1 is Tuesday at 2 p.m. and will air on ABC.

Two pitchers with plenty of postseason experience, Zack Greinke and Kenta Maeda, will start for Houston and Minnesota, respectively.

In other AL action on Tuesday, No. 7 Chicago is at No. 2 Oakland (3 p.m.), No. 8 Toronto visits No. 1 Tampa Bay (5 p.m.) and No. 5 New York travels to No. 4 Cleveland (7 p.m.)