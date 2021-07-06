Game 1 of NBA Finals tips off on ABC tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We’re four wins away from a new NBA champion.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974, chasing the franchise’s second title overall and first since 1971. While the Phoenix Suns, who hadn’t even made the playoffs since 2010 are in pursuit of their first championship.

Phoenix has had nearly a week off since wrapping up the Western Conference, but head coach Monty Williams, who was born in Fredericksburg, isn’t concerned.

“They’re just ready to go,” Williams said of his players. “Preparation’s been good for us and focus has been really good.”

The Bucks don’t have anyone with Finals experience on the roster and head coach Mike Budenholzer said nerves could be a factor.

“Players, coaches, we’re all similar, you know? You have time and you talk about things and you work on things,” Budenholzer said. “The great debate is, does that free you up to go compete or does that put you in a place where you’re overthinking?”

‘NBA Countdown’ begins the coverage on ABC at 8:30 p.m., with tip-off to follow at 9 p.m.