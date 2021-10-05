8Sports Blitz Game of the Week: Highland Springs (3-2) travel to Patrick Henry (4-1) for offense-heavy battle

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Patrick Henry Patriots are set to welcome the Highland Springs Springers to their home in Ashland, Virginia, on Friday in a game that is guaranteed to bring the action.

This season, the Patriots are 4-1 with their only loss coming to Hermitage in overtime — only losing by one point.

The Patriots picked up wins against Henrico, Atlee, Deep Run and Mills Godwin.

Highland Springs had a slower start to the season after losing many seniors to graduation. The Springers have spent plenty of time chipping away to find that perfect team chemistry that the Springers are well-known for.

Standouts like Aziz Foster-Powell and Quanye Veney have helped the Springers find their form again, and they came out full-throttle against Colonial Forge last week — winning 52-7.

The Springers can expect a tough game while visiting the home of Patrick Henry.

Patriots coach Ken Wakefield is itching to get back to playoff contention after bowing out last season to Monacan early in the playoffs.

Coach Loren Johnson of Highland Springs will be sure to take the Patriots’ offense into consideration when picking his lineup for the game on Friday.

8News will be there covering it as the 8Sports Blitz Game of the Week.