Game week has arrived as the Redskins prepare for preseason opener

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With training camp in Richmond scheduled to end this Sunday, the Washington Redskins will first head to Cleveland to open the preseason schedule.

Thursday against the Browns will be Washington’s first game since ending the 2018 regular season in a loss to Philadelphia.

“We’ve been beating up on each other for the last 10-11 days so now we get to see another opponent,” said linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton on getting to play Cleveland. “We get to see how we’re sizing up against somebody else with the coaches not being on the field.”

For first round draft pick Dwayne Haskins, Thursday will mark his NFL debut.

“I’m excited,” said Haskins. “Haven’t played a game since last year. The biggest thing is just doing the same routine, getting ready for the game, how to study how to prepare.”

So what does head coach Jay Gruden want to see from the Redskins?

“Play hard, great effort and know your job,” said Gruden. “Know what your responsibilities are. You can never spend too much time in a playbook or studying film, so make sure they’re prepared mentally.”