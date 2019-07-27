Gary Clark visits Redskins training camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You never know who will stop by Washington Redskins training camp and Friday saw former wide receiver Gary Clark attend practice and meet fans.

Clark, who was drafted by the team in 1984 and is a member of the Redskins Ring of Fame, won two Super Bowls during his time with Washington.

He predicts a winning season for Washington and believes the organization did an excellent job adding talent during the offseason.

“Doug Williams did a great job in personnel of who we picked up,” said Clark. “I think hands down it may be one of the best drafts we’ve had in a long time and I’m looking forward to the season.”

During his NFL career Clark played in 165 games with Washington, Arizona and Miami.