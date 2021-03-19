Gators end Hokies season in first round of NCAA Tournament with OT victory

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Nahiem Alleyne #4 of the Virginia Tech Hokies shoots a 3-point basket against Tre Mann #1 of the Florida Gators to tie the game in the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Florida Gators survived a last-second miracle at the end of regulation and hung on to beat Virginia Tech 75-70 in overtime of their first round NCAA Tournament game on Friday in Indianapolis.

A pair of missed free throws with 7 seconds remaining in regulation gave Virginia Tech the breath of life they needed for one final possession.

Nahiem Alleyne drained a 3-pointer with just over 1 second left on the clock, tying the game at 64 and sending the postseason matchup into overtime.

The Hokies held a lead as large as 10 points in the first half and led 33-27 at halftime.

But the Gators kept Virginia Tech within striking distance, taking the lead on a pair of Colin Castleton free throws with 5:14 left in regulation. From there it was Virginia Tech trying to keep things close.

Alleyne led all scorers with 30 points. Tyrece Radford added 16 points and 4 rebounds.

Colin Castleton was the leading scorer for the Gators with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Virginia Tech concludes their season with a record of 15-8. The Gators await either Ohio State or Oral Roberts in the second round.