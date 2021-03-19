Gators end Hokies season in first round of NCAA Tournament with OT victory

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Florida Gators survived a last-second miracle at the end of regulation and hung on to beat Virginia Tech 75-70 in overtime of their first round NCAA Tournament game on Friday in Indianapolis.
A pair of missed free throws with 7 seconds remaining in regulation gave Virginia Tech the breath of life they needed for one final possession.
Nahiem Alleyne drained a 3-pointer with just over 1 second left on the clock, tying the game at 64 and sending the postseason matchup into overtime.
The Hokies held a lead as large as 10 points in the first half and led 33-27 at halftime.
But the Gators kept Virginia Tech within striking distance, taking the lead on a pair of Colin Castleton free throws with 5:14 left in regulation. From there it was Virginia Tech trying to keep things close.
Alleyne led all scorers with 30 points. Tyrece Radford added 16 points and 4 rebounds.
Colin Castleton was the leading scorer for the Gators with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Virginia Tech concludes their season with a record of 15-8. The Gators await either Ohio State or Oral Roberts in the second round.