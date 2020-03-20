GM Mike Rizzo says no symptoms or tests so far for Nationals players

VARIOUS CITIES, – MARCH 12: Starlin Castro #14 of the Washington Nationals looks on in the dugout against the New York Yankees in the bottom of the fourth inning of a Grapefruit League spring training game at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo says he, manager Dave Martinez and 13 players on the team’s 40-man roster are still in West Palm Beach, Florida, where the team’s spring training facility is.

Members of the medical and strength and conditioning staffs also remained in Florida, where camps were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Three players are in the Washington area. Other are wherever their homes are.

Rizzo said on a conference call with reporters Friday that none of the team’s players has shown any symptoms of the illness and so none has been tested so far.

The GM said the World Series champions are formulating contingency plans based on when Major League Baseball might decide to start the regular season, which already has been delayed from next week until at least May.

“We’re going to be fully ready when we’re asked to be ready,” Rizzo said. “Obviously, the ramping up of pitchers and players in a safe manner is of the utmost importance to us.”