Golden State to host Brooklyn in first NBA game without fans

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors will play the Brooklyn Nets at home Thursday night in first NBA game without fans.

The organization released a statement on all upcoming Chase Center events:

Due to escalating concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors announced today that tomorrow night’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. In addition, all events through March 21 will be cancelled or postponed at this time. Fans with tickets to Thursday and Saturday night’s games will receive a refund in the amount paid. Guests who purchased tickets to a concert occurring at Chase Center during the impacted dates will be notified through the promoter directly to either receive a refund or exchange for a rescheduled show at Chase Center. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine next steps for future games and events. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time. Scheduled events through March 21 at Chase Center include: Thursday, March 12 – Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets* Friday, March 13 – Tame Impala (postponed) Saturday, March 14 – Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Austin Spurs (moved to Santa Cruz)* Thursday, March 19 – Post Malone (cancelled or postponed) Saturday, March 21 – Bell Biv Devoe & Friends (postponed) *Games will continue as scheduled without fans in attendance.

For more WRIC coronavirus coverage, click here.