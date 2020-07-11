Golf game in the rough? Different forms of golf offer new ways to enjoy the course

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve ever picked up a golf club then you know golf can be frustrating.

Besides talent, the skillful game takes patience but it’s also a relaxing way for many to enjoy the outdoors.

At Independence Golf Club there are also other forms of golf that may peak your interest, like FootGolf and FlingGolf.

“The background of each sport is the same,” said Drew Clements, Robins Junior Program Director at Independence Golf Club. “The ultimate goal is to get it into the hole as quick as possible.

In FootGolf the golf holes are larger because the game is played with a soccer ball.

“It intermixes soccer and golf,” added Clements, who says a lot of soccer players play at Independence. “The putting part is the hardest. They can kick it a mile but when you get close to the hold it’s just like regular golf. You’ve got to line up the putts.”

FlingGolf is played with a stick that also doubles as your putter.

A golf ball is placed in the stick that you throw or toss, much you would playing lacrosse.

“It’s very new our here but we love it,” said Clements. “The ultimate advice I have is throw it in the clouds. If you try and throw it anything like normal motion it’s going straight into the ground. So throw it into the sky and pray.”

LATEST HEADLINES: