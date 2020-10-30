VHSL sports on track to begin in December

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — High school sports are on track to start in December after Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order on Friday.

“Keeping our student-athletes safe is critical during this pandemic,” Gov. Northam said in a statement. “I know I join many parents in looking forward to the safe return of school sports. VHSL has been a tremendous partner throughout the COVID crisis, and I appreciate the thoughtfulness and diligence they have put in development of these guidelines for returning to play.”

The VHSL has released its guidelines for play. They include limiting crowd sizes to 250 people.

“This amendment by the Governor clears the way for all of our sports to play,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in a statement. “We appreciate the time, effort, and input staff received while preparing this document. Adherence to these guidelines will offer a safe reopening for our students, coaches, staff, officials, and communities once we start playing in December. Additionally, we appreciate the close collaboration and guidance from the Governor’s office, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).”

Winter sports teams can begin practices on December 7 and basketball games are allowed to start on December 21.

To view VSHL guidelines, click here.