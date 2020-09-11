Grant Enfinger wins 1st Trucks race at Richmond Raceway in 15 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Grant Enfinger won the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race, the first Trucks event at Richmond Raceway in 15 years, on Thursday night.

Enfinger took the lead with seven laps left and beat teammate Matt Crafton by 1.033 seconds for his third win of the season.

The race concluded the regular season, with Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Enfinger, Crafton, Ben Rhodes, Austin Hill, Brett Moffitt, Christian Eckes, Tyler Ankrum, and Todd Gilliland earning the 10 playoff spots.

Smith and Rhodes won Stage 1 and Stage 2, respectively, of the race.