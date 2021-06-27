Grant Holloway dominates at Olympic Trials, qualifies for first Summer Games

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 26: Grant Holloway reacts after competing in the Men’s 110 Meters Hurdles Semi-Finals on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 26, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Grant Holloway from Chesapeake had a mission heading into the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, and the 23-year-old Grassfield High School graduate delivered in a big way.

Holloway dominated the trials in the 110 meter hurdles and earned a spot in his first Summer Games next month in Tokyo.

Holloway won the final qualifying round with a time of 12.96. Earlier in the evening, Holloway ran a 12.81 in the semifinals, just shy of the world record of 12.8.

“Don’t ever give up,” Holloway said to the television camera following his race.

To put these times into perspective, Holloway won the 2019 World Championship in 2019 with a time of 13.10.

He will head to Tokyo as the favorite to win gold in his first OIympics appearance.