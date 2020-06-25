‘Great American Ride’ challenges cyclists to virtual race across the country

(WRIC) — When she turned 50-years-old, Lenora Mariner had the goal of competing in a triathlon.

“I started riding bikes consistently and competitively about 15 years ago when I turned 50,” Mariner said.

Now 65-years-old, Mariner has enjoyed a newfound love of competition and one of the next events on her agenda is the Great American Ride, which is organized by Sports Backers.

The virtual ride will take cyclists 3,700 miles along the route of the Great American Rail Trail that spans from coast-to-coast.

The ride begins July 11 and Mariner will be part of a team that logs miles around the Richmond area, mostly outside but also indoors.

“I think the longer rides and the most mileage will be those we accomplish outside,” Mariner said.

Mariner is looking forward to the Great American Ride and it comes during a memorable year.

“The important years are those that are divisible by five,” added Mariner. “When I turned 55 I had two events. One was I did my first half ironman and the second I qualified for world’s duathlon in which I competed in Scotland.”