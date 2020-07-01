‘Great passion, great enthusiasm, great intensity’: Super Bowl champ Vernon Dean remembers Joe Bugel

(WRIC) — The impact Joe Bugel had on the game of football and the Washington Redskins will always be remembered.

Bugel died at the age of 80 on Sunday and the entire football community is remembering the legendary coach, including former Redskins defensive back Vernon Dean.

“He was a guy that had great passion, great enthusiasm, great intensity,” said Dean. “He always high level. There was nothing lower than that. He always was that high energy guy.”

Dean won two Super Bowl’s during his time with Washington and Joe Bugel. Even though Bugel’s focus was on offense he was also Assistant Head Coach, so Dean got to know Bugel very well.

“Joe Bugel had a nickname for everybody,” said Dean, who was known as “Hitman” by Bugel. “If you have 10 coaches and you only have 46 players, every player pretty much is going to have a relationship with each coach. And that’s how it was with Joe Bugel.”

Bugel coached with Washington from 1981-1989 and then again from 2004-2009. He was close with Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs and Dean says Bugel was a perfect compliment to the Redskins’ success.

“A great reflection of what Joe Gibbs wanted,” added Dean.

Bugel was also head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals and Oakland Raiders during his NFL career and has a long coaching history that included college.