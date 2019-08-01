Greg Stroman staying focused during Redskins training camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Virginia Tech cornerback Greg Stroman is gearing up for his second season with the Washington Redskins. 8News asked him Wednesday what has been his focus during training camp.

“A lot of things. I mean, it is hard to narrow it down but definitely a lot of things,” Stroman said. “Just getting familiar with the game and just getting my body ready and making sure I am ready for the season.”

Stroman, a seventh-round pick last year, had 38 tackles and an interception in his rookie season. He’s still sharing the field with college teammates Tim Settle and Adonis Alexander.

“It definitely feels good. It’s definitely comforting. Just being out here with those guys, they push you just a little bit more,” Stroman told 8News.