Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene dead at 58

PITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 29: Linebacker Kevin Greene #91 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sideline during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Three Rivers Stadium on October 29, 1995 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 24-7. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene has died at the age of 58.

The cause of death was not released.

Greene played in the NFL for 15 seasons, eight with the Los Angeles Rams, three with both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers and one with the San Francisco 49ers.

He was named first-team All-Pro with the Steelers in 1994 and the Panthers in 1996 and was a five-time Pro Bowl selection.

Greene recorded 160 sacks in his career, third-most in league history, and led the NFL in 1994 and 1996.

Greene retired after the 1999 season and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene,” Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. “I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin’s memory.”