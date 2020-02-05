Hall of Famer Gibbs feels at home in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A member now of both the NFL and NASCAR Halls of Fame, Joe Gibbs, says he has a warm place in his heart for Richmond, no matter the sport.

“It’s great for me to have a chance to talk to Richmond,” Gibbs said in an exclusive interview with WRIC. “We’ve got a few Redskins fans there, so I always feel pretty good about when I get a chance to be at Richmond or go there and race. Thank you to all the Redskin fans there.”

Gibbs was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame last week, with Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin, as well as Kyle Busch, introducing him. Gibbs’ son, Coy, gave him his Hall of Fame ring.

“I think the last two weeks have just been a thrill. I had a chance to do this, obviously, because of all of the great support. The ownership when I was with the Redskins, Mr. Cooke, Mr. Snyder, and then to have the assistant coaches, all the fanbase there, and to be able to win games and win Super Bowls and get pushed to the front and have a chance to be in the Hall of Fame there was a thrill for me.” Joe Gibbs

“And then I come over to NASCAR and have a chance also there to be around the right people and to have 500 teammates here working with me. And to be able to be a part of this and get a chance to be honored with being in the Hall of Fame in racing. Unbelievable.”

Gibbs’ drivers have won five NASCAR Cup Series championships, while his Redskins teams won three Super Bowls.