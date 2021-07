HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover will offer residents $3 tickets for an upcoming Flying Squirrels game to celebrate the county’s tricentennial.

Tickets will only be available for in-person purchase in the Hanover Parks and Recreation office at 7515 Library Drive.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Fightin Phils of Reading on August 7 at 6:00 PM in the Diamond at 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.