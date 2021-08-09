Harrison Burton prepares for move to Wood Brothers Racing, NASCAR Cup Series

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Harrison Burton’s not even 21 yet, but he’s already achieved a lifelong dream: He’ll drive full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Wood Brothers Racing in 2022.

“I can’t put into words how excited I am for that,” Burton said. “It’s going to be the hardest year of my life. It’s going to be the most challenging, going to be the most hours I’ve put in, going to be the most rewarding, though, I think.”

Burton said his family, including his father Jeff, who was a Cup Series driver in his own right and currently an NBC NASCAR analyst, happened to be together the night before the news became official. They were helping Harrison’s grandparents move in South Boston.

“Everyone was excited. My mom definitely shows it more than my dad, though. I think me and my dad are both kind of flat-line, even kind of guys,” Burton said. “My mom wears her emotions on her sleeve, so she’s excited and my sister was really excited as well.”

Before he can head to the Cup Series, Burton has unfinished business in the Xfinity Series, where he is fifth in the standings.

“I think we’re in a good spot, points-wise. We just need to peak at the right time and when we peak, we’re going be dangerous, so that’s all that matters,” Burton said.

He’s looking forward to returning next month to a track that fits his talents: Richmond Raceway.

“I think that’s my strength is the tight racing on the short tracks, high action, a lot of stuff going on, a lot of things to manage. I tend to thrive in those situations,” Burton said.