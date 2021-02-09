Harrison, Jeb Burton carry on family legacy in NASCAR

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — No surprise…there are Burtons getting ready to race at Daytona.

Harrison (son of Jeff) and Jeb (son of Ward) will both compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

Both have strong ties to Virginia and fond memories of attending races here with their family.

Harrison won at the Burtons’ ‘home’ track, South Boston Speedway, in the K&N Pro Series East race in 2017.

“The same place my dad and my uncles grew up racing,” Harrison said. “My whole family was on the backstretch, so I stopped my car and got to high-5 everyone going back down to Victory Lane.”

Jeb has memories of watching his father race in Richmond and has created some of his own, including a race last fall.

“I remember as a little kid, my dad went there and he got the pole. He was dominating the race and the drive shaft fell out,” Jeb said. “They had a DNF when he was totally going to win the race. And then my other memory is, last year, I finished second there, so we almost won the race.”

Jeb, who did not run a full schedule last year, is looking forward to doing so in 2021. His goal is simple.

“Finishing all these races. Some of these tracks, I’ve never seen before, so we just need to go out there and do the best we can on off days. On the good days, when we have a really good car, capitalize on the situation.”

Harrison, who placed in the top 5 in both races on the main track at Daytona last year, has his strategy in place.



“I think what it takes to win there is track position, being in the front and leading that race for an extended period of time and figuring how to work that draft. You’ll see guys going back and forth and back and forth and trying to block different lines and all this crazy stuff,” Harrison said.