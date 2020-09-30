Heat, Lakers tip off in Game 1 of NBA Finals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — LeBron James’ 10th trip to the NBA Finals will be against some old friends.

James won two titles with the Miami Heat, but now he’ll be trying to deny his former coach Erik Spoelstra another ring as Game 1 tips off at 9 p.m. on ABC 8.

The Lakers are back in the finals for the first time in 10 years after beating the Denver Nuggets in five games. James had a triple-double in the clincher.

It took the Heat a little bit longer, but they finished off the Boston Celtics in six games on Sunday.

The Lakers won both regular season meetings before the pandemic.