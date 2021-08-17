Henrico aims to flip script in fall season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico enters the fall with a new attitude after difficulties last season.

“We didn’t like the fact that we went 0-6 in the spring, so everyone’s pushing harder to where we can win every game this season,” lineman BJ Neisz said. “(We will not) not take anyone lightly and go out every game and blow a team out.”

The Warriors saw their string of six straight trips to the playoffs come to an end.

“There is no such thing as an off-season,” coach Gerald Glasco said. “In order to be a successful program, we have to put the work in. We attempted to do it. We are not where we were yet, but we are getting back to the point where Henrico will put enough in the bank to be able to cash the check.”

Coco Wallace and his teammates are depositing the work leading up to the season.

“Everybody is coming to practice every day and working hard, so we should be back to where we were pre-COVID,” Wallace said.

“We want to compete and out-physical and out-condition every team we play,” Glasco said. “We didn’t have a lot of success or any success in the spring so we are circling ever game because we can’t, we won’t, have another season like that under my watch.”

The talent is there, Glasco said.

“I think the sky is the limit offensively if we handle our business up-front and protect the quarterback….still ironing that out,” Glasco said. “Defensively, we are starting to fly around and know our assignments, which we didn’t have the chance to do or groom them to do in the spring. We have some veterans over there and some youth, so we won’t be emptying the cupboard.

“We want to make sure we are a playoff team, but we have to do playoff-type behaviors. We have to go 1-0 every week, we have to control the ball on offense and fly around on defense and not make any mistakes and control the game on special teams.”

The Warriors open at Atlee on Thursday, August 26.