Henrico firefighters host baseball clinic for Highland Springs Little League: ‘We are more than just first responders’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Firefighters are giving back to kids in the Highland Springs community with baseball. They hosted a clinic over the weekend as part of a new partnership to support the community they live in.

The firefighters stepped up to bat to teach new techniques to kids in the Highland Springs Little League.

William Boger, the President of Henrico Professional Firefighters’ Association and firefighter of over 18 years in the county, said he just wants to give back.

“These volunteers [with Highland Springs Little League] here are doing such a phenomenal job getting this out in the community and trying to draw interest,” Boger said. “They have had the largest registration they’ve ever had “

In this partnership, the firefighters have also donated equipment, sponsorships and scholarships to the program — which was re-established in 2019.

“Usually when people see us, it is because they called 9-1-1 and it is probably the worst day of their lives,” Boger said. “It is nice to come out here and be with the community and help the kids when it is not an emergency. They get to see that we are just neighbors, we are just residents of the county like they are.”

Firefighters with @HenricoFire have partnered with Highland Springs Little League (@HSLL_RVA) this year.



They want to show how they are more than just the ones who show up to, often times, the worst day of peoples’ lives — they are there for the community year-round. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/lUSLzzdXMQ — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) April 18, 2021

Jimmy Gallagher of Highland Springs Little League said he is grateful from the support of the first responders.

“You guys are more than just firefighters. You guys are community-based,” Gallagher said.

With 145 kids already enrolled in the program after two years, the volunteer-based organization is ready to keep growing.

“We are at roughly 30 volunteers that have stepped up and have brought this activity back to the community — and bringing this community back together,” Gallagher said.

You can sign up to volunteer with the Highland Springs Little League.