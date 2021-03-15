Henrico High School football player suffers serious neck injury at Friday night game

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico High School football player suffered a serious injury while playing in their game on Friday night.

Samar Lemons sustained a neck fracture and has been receiving care at VCU MCV, according to Henrico High School Principal Karin Castillo-Rose.





“While his injuries are serious in nature, the family hopes he will recover movement with time and perseverance. The family asks for continued support in the form of positive thoughts and prayers as he continues through the early stages of post-injury,” a statement by the school said on Monday.

The school asks to people keep Samar and his family in their thoughts and prayers as he recovers.