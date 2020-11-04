Henrico’s Schuyler Biltz makes splash as youth swimming coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been an unconventional year for all sports, but Schuyler Biltz has found ways to cope.

The Henrico native, who is a junior at Virginia Tech, has been coaching swimming for Ridgetop Riptides for four years.

This year, though, has been a challenge due to the pandemic.

“It was extremely different,” Biltz said. “Obviously our priority for having a successful swim season was to keep the kids safe, but to me, summer swim team was the chance to always have fun.”

Biltz’s team accomplished that while also staying safe.

“We wanted to have a sense of normalcy because everything in their life is still so crazy,” she said.

“We ended up pulling out of our swim league. I think we called them intrasquad teams. We split the teams in half and pitted one half against the other….it ended up working really well.”