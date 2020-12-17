Henrik Lundqvist to miss upcoming season with Capitals after being diagnosed with a heart condition

MONTREAL, QC – FEBRUARY 27: Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers stretches during the warm-up prior to the game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on February 27, 2020 in Montreal, Canada. The New York Rangers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Capitals will play the upcoming 2021 season without veteran goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. The 38-year-old Swede broke the news posting a statement on his Twitter feed on Thursday that he won’t be joining the team in Arlington for training camp and the regular season.

Some tough news I need to share with you all.. pic.twitter.com/y7ZtAoo39Q — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) December 17, 2020

The Capitals released the following statement:

“The Washington Capitals are supportive of Henrik’s decision to step away from hockey at this time due to his heart condition. Our players’ health is of the utmost importance, and we stand behind Henrik’s decision. We want to wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

Lundqvist signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million with Washington this offseason after 15 years with the New York Rangers. The Capitals signed Lundqvist after goaltender Braden Holtby signed a contract with the Vancouver Canucks in free agency.

Holtby rose through the Capitals system, played 10 seasons in net in Washington, and helped the franchise to its first Stanley Cup title in 2018.

The signing of Lundqvist was meant to bring a veteran presence into the goaltending fray, as the team continues to develop 23-year-old Russian Ilya Samsonov as the new starter.

Samsonov appeared in 26 games for Washington as a rookie a season ago, posting a 16-6 record with a goals against average of 2.55 and a .917 save percentage.

The Capitals won the Metropolitan Division title in 2019-20 for the fifth straight season, but were dispatched in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the New York Islanders in five games. Washington fired then head coach Todd Reirden not long after.

Peter Laviolette was hired as the new Caps head coach in September.

The NHL is eyeing January 13 as the target date to begin the 2021 season.