HERMITAGE 9, VARINA 0: Hermitage got the season started off in style, upsetting the 2019 Class 5 state semifinalists.

After a scoreless first half, Hermitage finally broke the deadlock on a 28-yard field goal by Nasir Shamsid-deen with 2:11 left in third quarter.



A 5-yard TD run by Nigel James with 4:22 left in the fourth quarter provided insurance for the Panthers.

It was quite the turnaround for Hermitage, which lost 48-0 to Varina in 2018 and 56-13 in 2019.