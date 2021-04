RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hermitage Panthers completed a 6-0 regular season and clinched a spot in the playoffs, defeating J.R. Tucker, 41-0.

The Panthers came out of the gates quickly, building a 34-0 halftime lead, highlighted by a 36-yard touchdown run by Nigel James.

Hermitage will next compete in the Region 5B playoffs, opponent, date and time to be determined. It’s their first trip to the postseason since 2017.

J.R. Tucker ends with an 0-5 record.