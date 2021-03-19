Hermitage cruises to 54-7 win over Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hermitage Panthers continued their perfect start to the season, beating the Henrico Warriors, 54-7.

The Panthers rolled to a 28-0 halftime lead as Nigel James ran for two touchdowns and Alhaji Kamara caught a pair.

Jeremiah Coney and Jaylen Burton added rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, then the Hermitage defense created a touchdown as Kamara returned an interception to the house.

Coney added another rushing TD.

Timothy Hicks found the end zone for Henrico from nine yards out.

Hermitage (4-0) finishes the regular season with home games against Deep Run and J.R. Tucker, while Henrico (0-4) travels to Mills Godwin and Glen Allen.

