High expectations for Redskins’ Haskins

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dwayne Haskins will start his pro career in the state where he made his name in college. The Ohio State quarterback, selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins, will don the burgundy and gold for the first time on Thursday in Cleveland against the Browns.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden is eager to see how his newest quarterback performs.

“We’ll see how he does in a game. It will be kind of cool to see him in a game. We’ll see how he does. We’ll see how he’s taken what he’s done on the practice field to see how it transitions into a real game situation. And how he handles the huddles and cadence, anticipation, accuracy – all that good stuff,” Gruden said.

Haskins is listed third on the depth chart for the game behind Colt McCoy and Case Keenum, though Gruden said not to put much stock in that.

“I’ll make sure everybody comes out of this thing clean and then we’ll go from there with every position,” Gruden said of the QB battle.