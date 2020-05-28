High school football coaches in Virginia form association to help advocate for the sport

(WRIC) — High School football coaches from Virginia are coming together looking to have their voices heard.

“We’re on the front lines of this whole thing and a lot of times we got people talking for us that may or may not understand exactly what we go through from day to day,” said Dinwiddie head coach Billy Mills.

The Commonwealth Football Coaches Association was recently formed to help bring a unified voice for football in Virginia.

Being recognized by the Virginia High School League would help as decisions are made regarding the sport.

“It would be nice to have some kind of say in the matter, or at least have yourself heard,” added Mills. “There’s a lot of issues going from out of season practice to the way the divisions are split up. There’s a whole lot of things that kind of get dropped down to us and say alright this is the way it is you need to do this.”

Former Hermitage head coach Patrick Kane tells 8News the idea of an association is nothing new and that it’s important to help represent programs from all across Virginia.

“Different areas have different dynamics where if you’re in a rural area, to an inner-city area, there are different dynamics you have to consider,” said Kane who believes COVID-19 helped rally coaches together. “Just to be heard and understood, and have that voice in the process, means a lot to the people who have their foot on the ground.”