HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time in school history, the Freeman High School girl’s lacrosse players are state champions.

The team brought home the state championship trophy on Saturday after beating Riverside 16-14.

One of the team parents tells 8News the game was a battle until the end. Riverside and Freeman were tied 8-8 at halftime but the Mavericks pulled away in the second half.