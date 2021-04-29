High school sports spectator capacity increased to 1,000, schools to receive tickets for football championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia High School League announced on Thursday that outdoor recreational sporting events will now be able to allow up to 1,000 spectators. This change is effective immediately and increases allowed crowd sizes for the upcoming high school football state championships.

VHSL will be allocating 500 tickets to each school participating in the state championships. Any leftover tickets will be be available for purchase by the public starting at noon on Friday. People interested in buying tickets can use the GoFan ticket portal.

Fans will be required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth throughout the entirety of the game. There must be six feet of distance between fans from different families.