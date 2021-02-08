Subscribe to Henrico high schools on YouTube for a chance to watch games live

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools need your help to be able to livestream the upcoming fall athletic season.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, fan crowd sizes will be significantly reduced, but there is still a way to watch games live.
If HCPS high schools can get 1,000 subscribers to their new YouTube channels, they will be able to qualify for YouTube’s livestreaming feature.
Livestreaming would begin for some games for the fall sports season starting on Feb. 22.
Fall high school sports were postponed by the Virginia High School League in order to prioritize safety, but the seasonal label has stayed the same, HCPS said in a release.
Here are the HCPS high schools you need to follow:
- Deep Run: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwTYgkPJKH_tGVQ8EmNPKNg
- Douglas Freeman: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYfqbIgGx3TpxbggRh4q2Mg
- Glen Allen: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9GXhJv6tG6-WpXug5ILJog
- Mills Godwin: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0skDuAxLpn2ved5y4EPyug
- Henrico: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy3wa0mzl7zTjbpQsLdDHxw
- Hermitage: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnc-VGdwuHkPlCWUbwcDsjA
- Highland Springs: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC86KEjKkcghGe4Ct92xeSag
- J.R. Tucker: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-Vn4kQrX504g9K1ZUMg5Dw
- Varina: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBz2rlgQLtNAu3aGwqG_Sag