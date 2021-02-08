Subscribe to Henrico high schools on YouTube for a chance to watch games live

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools need your help to be able to livestream the upcoming fall athletic season.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, fan crowd sizes will be significantly reduced, but there is still a way to watch games live.

If HCPS high schools can get 1,000 subscribers to their new YouTube channels, they will be able to qualify for YouTube’s livestreaming feature.

Livestreaming would begin for some games for the fall sports season starting on Feb. 22.

Fall high school sports were postponed by the Virginia High School League in order to prioritize safety, but the seasonal label has stayed the same, HCPS said in a release.

Here are the HCPS high schools you need to follow: