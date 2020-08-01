VHSL announces phase 3 guidelines for reopening of sports, activities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – The VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) released a list of suggested phase 3 guidelines for school divisions as they prepare for the safe reopening of high school sports and activities this fall.

The detailed document outlines recommendations for athletic training services, team travel, event considerations, cleaning, face coverings, hygiene practices, and more.

Each sport is covered including minimal contact athletics to those that are considered full contact. The phase 3 section also discusses individual practice, team-based practice, skill building drills, and conditioning activities that allow physical distancing at all times.

The full phased document can be found here.

