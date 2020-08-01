VHSL announces phase 3 guidelines for reopening of sports, activities

High School Sport

by: Nicole Brailer

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) The VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) released a list of suggested phase 3 guidelines for school divisions as they prepare for the safe reopening of high school sports and activities this fall.

The detailed document outlines recommendations for athletic training services, team travel, event considerations, cleaning, face coverings, hygiene practices, and more.

Each sport is covered including minimal contact athletics to those that are considered full contact. The phase 3 section also discusses individual practice, team-based practice, skill building drills, and conditioning activities that allow physical distancing at all times.

The full phased document can be found here.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events