VHSL delays release of fall athletic schedules, not optimistic about season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – If Virginia High School League Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun had to make the call today, the high school fall sports season wouldn’t happen.

“If we had to make a decision today, we would not be able to play any team sports because as long as we are under the guidelines of practicing social distancing and physical distancing and keeping athletes 10 feet apart, you can’t play any team sports,” Dr. Haun said.

The VHSL Executive Committee met this morning and decided to hold off on releasing fall sports schedules. That decision affects competitive cheer, sideline cheer, cross country, field hockey, football, golf and volleyball.

The group said on Twitter, “With VA currently in Phase II, and Phase III schedules to start on July 1, VHSL staff did not put forth any recommendations for fall athletic schedules.”

Today, the VHSL Executive Committee met to discuss Fall Sports and the FY2021 Budget. With VA currently in Phase II, and Phase III schedules to start on July 1, VHSL staff did not put forth any recommendations for fall athletic schedules. — VHSL Athletics (@VHSL_) June 25, 2020

The VHSL released guidelines last week for when teams return, but practices are currently not permitted.

“I hope the trends that we have in Virginia continue, and again, that would be a positive thing for us,” Dr. Haun said. “I don’t think at this point we can put a deadline or a timeline on it. I think we should just again, be patient wait and see what happens and think positively and hope that something really good is going to happen as our schools continue to develop their plans for opening.”