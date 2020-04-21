Highland Springs, Clemson alum K’Von Wallace preparing for NFL Draft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – K’Von Wallace won a state championship in high school at Highland Springs and two national titles at Clemson.

Now, he’s ready for his next challenge.

Wallace, a safety, is expected to be picked between the third and fifth rounds in this weekend’s NFL Draft, which airs on WRIC beginning on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

He knows there is plenty of work to do before he joins the league.

“Just being patient, being more physical with the point of attack as far as my tackling. Catching the ball. There’s a lot of balls I’ve dropped throughout the seasons during my career at Clemson,” Wallace said. “Showing that I can have that tremendous versatility as far as ball skills, playing man to man, or blitzing, or being the high safety.”

Wallace is excited to share the moment with family and friends, but especially his mother.

“She’s my backbone. She’s my rock,” Wallace said. “She worked three or four jobs and was going to school and was still taking care of us. She made sure I stayed active, made sure I stayed in sports.

She supported me first, before anyone else did.

“I’m pretty sure there are going to be a bunch of tears of joy for all of us and I’m looking forward to it, for sure.”