Highland Springs grad K’Von Wallace drafted by Eagles

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: K’Von Wallace #12 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his teams 29-23 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — Former Highland Springs standout K’Von Wallace is heading to the NFL after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Clemson safety was selected in the 4th round following an impressive college career with the Tigers. Wallace is the second former Springer selected in the 2020 NFL Draft after Mekhi Becton was drafted in the first round by the New York Jets.

Wallace played in 59 games with Clemson which is tied for the most career games in program history.

During his senior season in 2019, Wallace was named third team All-ACC and All-ACC Academic.