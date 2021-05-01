Highland Springs loses in Class 5 state championship game in overtime, 13-10

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 16-yard touchdown pass from Billy Wiles to Jacob Thomas on third down in overtime was the difference as Stone Bridge defeated Highland Springs, 13-10, in the Class 5 state football championship game at Varina High School.

Stone Bridge took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter on a 49-yard pass from Wiles to DJ Cobbs, then Highland Springs tied the game on a 50-yard sprint by Jordan Jackson in the third quarter.

The Springers got the first possession in overtime and put a field goal on the board, but Stone Bridge answered with the winning TD.

Stone Bridge wins its second state title and first since 1997, while Highland Springs is denied a fifth crown in six seasons.