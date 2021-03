RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Highland Springs Springers scored 28 unanswered points in the second half, moving to 3-0 on the season with a 35-9 win at Glen Allen.

Highland Springs took a 7-0 lead on an interception, then Glen Allen ran the kickoff back for a score but missed the PAT.

A Steele Vantre field goal gave the Jaguars a 9-7 halftime advantage.

But the Springers scored pairs of touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to cement the victory.