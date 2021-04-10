Highland Springs shuts out Prince George in Region 5B semis, 34-0

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Highland Springs Springers faced off against the Prince George Royals on Saturday in the Region 5B playoff game after thunderstorms postponed the game on Friday.

At the end of the first quarter, the teams were level on points with neither side opening the scoring.

The Springers cracked the deadlock early in the second quarter through Latrell Sutton to make it 7-0 for Highland Springs.

Springers TD. Latrell Sutton with the catch. 7-0 Highland Springs. pic.twitter.com/lrJ7S5kcEG — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) April 10, 2021

Jordan Jackson followed soon after to grab another touchdown for the Springers to make it 14-0.

The game ended in a shutout victory for the Springers who continue their perfect season. They took the win 34-0.

They will face Manchester in the Region 5B title game.