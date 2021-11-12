RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The top seed in the Region 5C playoffs, the Highland Springs Springers, took care of business in their region quarterfinal matchup against the J.R. Tucker Tigers, winning 63-0.
Highland Springs scored five touchdowns in less than five minutes in the first half to build a 49-0 halftime advantage.
Highland Springs will host Douglas Freeman in the region semifinals next weekend.
Highland Springs Springers advance with 63-0 win over J.R. Tucker Tigers in region quarterfinals
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The top seed in the Region 5C playoffs, the Highland Springs Springers, took care of business in their region quarterfinal matchup against the J.R. Tucker Tigers, winning 63-0.