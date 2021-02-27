Highland Springs Springers start off with a bang in season opener, take down Mills Godwin Eagles 45-0

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Mills Godwin Eagles hosted Highland Springs on Saturday afternoon — and this one would start off rampant by the Springers.

Highland Springs led by 31-0 coming out of the first half.

Quarterback Khaliyl Nasir threw touchdown passes to both Quanye Veney and Christian Robinson in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

Highland Spring’s Director of Student Activities, Harry Daniel, gave his thoughts on the first game back on the field.

“It’s been a long road,” Daniel said. “It has been over 460 days since a game has been played by the Highland Springs Springers. It is great to have them back out here and the guys running around and the coaches coaching. We are very excited about today.”

The Springers would go on to win their first game of the season 45-0 against the Eagles.