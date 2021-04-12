Highland Springs wins Region 5B football title over Manchester due to no-contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Highland Springs Springers are the Region 5B high school football champions as this weekend’s matchup with the Manchester Lancers has been declared a no-contest, according to an email from Varina Director of Student Activities Kevin Adams on Monday.

“The scheduled April 17 Championship Game will not be played and has been declared a No Contest. Congratulations to Highland Springs as our 2020-21 Region 5B Champion,” Adams’ email read. “They will advance to the State Semi-Final Round the weekend of April 24.”

No reason for the no-contest was given.

Both Highland Springs and Manchester won semifinal games last weekend, with No. 1 Highland Springs defeating No. 4 Prince George, 34-0, and No. 3 Manchester upsetting No. 2 Hermitage, 49-28.

