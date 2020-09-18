Hokies All Access (Sept. 17) Part 4: A look ahead to NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee unanimously voted to approve the “Championships + 1” format for the 2020-2021 school year, paving the way for high school sports in Virginia to return as early as December.

The plan will have schools play 60 percent of its normal regular season schedule and allow for regional and state tournaments. In team sports, such as basketball, volleyball and football, the four region champions would advance to the state tournament, eliminating the need for a quarterfinal round. The top seed in each bracket would host the state championship.