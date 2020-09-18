Hokies All Access (Sept. 17) Part 4: A look ahead to NC State

Sports

by: David DeGuzman

Posted: / Updated:

In the final part of this week’s Hokies All Access, Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop return to join David DeGuzman and discuss the impact Devon Hunter’s suspension will have on the Hokies. Plus, a look ahead to Virginia Tech’s first opponent, NC State.

