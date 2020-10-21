Hole-in-one a special accomplishment for Richmond Spiders golfer Michael Baker

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Michael Baker accomplished a lifelong goal without even seeing it happen.

The Richmond Spiders senior golfer scored his first hole-in-one during a practice round at Lakeside Park Club last week.

“So I get the call from my coach and I kind of make an exclamation like, ‘Woah’,” Baker laughed. “My teammate was about to hit and he kind of stepped off and was like, ‘Dude, I am trying to hit’ and I was like, ‘Sorry, Coach just told me I made that.'”

What made the shot even more impressive was that it was accomplished on a par-4 with a driver.

“It is kind of a blind tee shot so you can’t really see where it goes,” Baker said. “It looked like it was on a good line, we saw it bounce, and that was that.

“To have it happen on a par-4 is incredibly special.”

Baker and his Spider teammates have been unable to compete since the pandemic, which only adds to the anticipation for the 2021 season.

“Ultimately the goal for the spring is to develop our skills and to be ready for our conference championship in May, which is really the culmination of all the work we put in over the entire year,” Baker said. “That can give us the opportunity if we win to go onto regionals and nationals.”